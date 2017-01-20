Fly By Night: Fables of Faubus

Steve The Fly is winging through the night with this program of extreme mental patience featuring selections by Steve Fly & Leslie Lopez, Charles Mingus, Lalo Schifrin, Ken Campbell & Chris Fairbank, Gil Evans, Water Colour, Arthur Monday, and Allan Moore & Gary Lloyd.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FABLES OF FAUBUS

FLY BY NIGHT 196

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, October 29, 2013 [SFBN-0034]

[01] Steve Fly & Leslie Lopez: Finnegans Wake

[02] Charles Mingus: Fables of Faubus

[03] Lalo Schifrin: Prologue

[04] Ken Campbell & Chris Fairbank: Illuminatus Trilogy: Superatural

[05] Gil Evans: Mixed

[06] Water Colour: All Bundled Into One

[07] Arthur Monday: What Goes Around Comes Around

[08] Allan Moore & Gary Lloyd: Aah, That Nugan Hand Bank

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.