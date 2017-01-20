Fly By Night: Fables of Faubus

Steve The Fly is winging through the night with this program of extreme mental patience featuring selections by Steve Fly & Leslie Lopez, Charles Mingus, Lalo Schifrin, Ken Campbell & Chris Fairbank, Gil Evans, Water Colour, Arthur Monday, and Allan Moore & Gary Lloyd.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
FABLES OF FAUBUS
FLY BY NIGHT 196
Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, October 29, 2013 [SFBN-0034]
[01] Steve Fly & Leslie Lopez: Finnegans Wake
[02] Charles Mingus: Fables of Faubus
[03] Lalo Schifrin: Prologue
[04] Ken Campbell & Chris Fairbank: Illuminatus Trilogy: Superatural
[05] Gil Evans: Mixed
[06] Water Colour: All Bundled Into One
[07] Arthur Monday: What Goes Around Comes Around
[08] Allan Moore & Gary Lloyd: Aah, That Nugan Hand Bank
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Edited & annotated by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.