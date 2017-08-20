Fly By Night: Free The Reed

Steve The Fly is playing an hour of music this week from selections used in the Cosmic Trigger play in 2014, featuring exclusive mixes and productions by Fly, with special thanks to Rick Rasa, Youth, Sandhya Sanjana, Scotty, Antero Ali and Michael Ray for contributions to the musical cause.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FREE THE REED

FLY BY NIGHT 223

Steve The Fly, Stichting John Sinclair Studio, Diemen, July 28, 2017 [SFBN-0223]

[01] Kai and Fly: Free The Reed

[02] David Axelrod: The Signs, part 1,2,3

[03] Presage: The Media

[04] David Axelrod: Space Spiritual

[05] Steve Fly: Kick Scratch

[06] Garaj Mahal: Poodle Factory (Avalon Ballroom)

[07] Alice Coltrane: Lovely Skyboat

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.