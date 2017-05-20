Fly By Night: Friendly Galaxy

Steve The Fly is ready to go in this replay from 2014 with cuts from Dr John, the Hot 8 Brass Band, Explosions, Miles Davis, James Andrews & Cosiner, John Sinclair, and a string of stellar selections by Sun Ra & His Arkestra.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FRIENDLY GALAXY

FLY BY NIGHT 210

Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studios, Amsterdam, February 28, 2014 [SFBN-0052]

[01] Dr John: Revolution

[02] Sun Ra: Of Sounds and Something Else

[03] Hot 8 Brass Band: Eldridge

[04] Explosions: Jockey Ride

[05] Miles Davis: The Little Blue Frog

[06] James Andrews & Cosiner: Pathways to Hidden Dreams

[07] Sun Ra: Space Jazz Reverie

[08] Sun Ra: Tapestry from an Asteroid

[09] Sun Ra: Friendly Galaxy

[10] Sun Ra: Cluster of Galaxies

[11] Sun Ra: Star Time

[12] Sun Ra: Distant Stars

[13] Sun Ra: Portrait of the Living Sky

[14] Sun Ra: Images

[15] John Sinclair: Mohawk

[16] Hot 8 Brass Band: Wolf Burger

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.