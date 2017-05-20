Fly By Night: Friendly Galaxy

Steve The Fly is ready to go in this replay from 2014 with cuts from Dr John, the Hot 8 Brass Band, Explosions, Miles Davis, James Andrews & Cosiner, John Sinclair, and a string of stellar selections by Sun Ra & His Arkestra.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
FRIENDLY GALAXY
FLY BY NIGHT 210
Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studios, Amsterdam, February 28, 2014 [SFBN-0052]
[01] Dr John: Revolution
[02] Sun Ra: Of Sounds and Something Else
[03] Hot 8 Brass Band: Eldridge
[04] Explosions: Jockey Ride
[05] Miles Davis: The Little Blue Frog
[06] James Andrews & Cosiner: Pathways to Hidden Dreams
[07] Sun Ra: Space Jazz Reverie
[08] Sun Ra: Tapestry from an Asteroid
[09] Sun Ra: Friendly Galaxy
[10] Sun Ra: Cluster of Galaxies
[11] Sun Ra: Star Time
[12] Sun Ra: Distant Stars
[13] Sun Ra: Portrait of the Living Sky
[14] Sun Ra: Images
[15] John Sinclair: Mohawk
[16] Hot 8 Brass Band: Wolf Burger
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Edited & annotated by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.