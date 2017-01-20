Fly By Night: House Rent Boogie

Steve The Fly has his wings on tonight with this thrilling program of selections from Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gilespie, John Lee Hooker, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Memphis Minnie, Willie Mabon, Delores Ealy, L.A Bare Faxx, 4th Comig, Lee Dorsey, Winter, Gil Evans, Mr Clean, J.G.D and the New Breed, Chuky Thurman, King Solomon, Steve Fly & Leslie Lopez, Ray Charles, Louis Armstrong, and Robert Anton Wilson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HOUSE RENT BOOGIE

FLY BY NIGHT 197

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, October 29, 2013 [SFBN-0035]

[01] Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gilespie: My Melancholy Baby

[02] John Lee Hooker: House Rent Boogie

[03] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: In My Front Room

[04] Memphis Minnie: When The Levee Breaks

[05] Willie Mabon: I’m The Fixer

[06] Delores Ealy: Honeydripper

[07] L.A Bare Faxx: Supecool Brother

[08] 4th Comig: Cruising Down Sunset

[09] Lee Dorsey: Give It Up

[10] Winter: Bones

[11] Gill Evans: Angkor Wat

[12] Mr Clean: What’s Going On

[13] J.G.D and the New Breed: North Richmond Breakaway

[14] Chuky Thurman: Turn it Over

[15] King Solomon: Political Rag

[16] Steve Fly & Leslie Lopez: Zen Trickery

[17] Ray Charles: Let’s Go Get Stoned

[18] Louis Armstrong: Muggles

[19] Robert Anton Wilson: Globalization

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.