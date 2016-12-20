Fly By Night: Kiss & Hug

Steve The Fly is on the scene with his crazy playing record machine in a program called Kiss & Hug, presenting tunes from The Moonglows, the ReBirth Brass Band, Wicked Knee, Leaf, Roy Burns, Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery, the Rashid Ali Quintet with Eddie Jefferson, the Cannonball Adderley Quintet, Dizzy Gillespie, John Sinclair, Thelonious Monk: Rhythm-A-Ning, and Bill Evans.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

KISS & HUG

FLY BY NIGHT WITH STEVE THE FLY 190

Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, September 26, 2013 [SFBN-0028]

[01] The Moonglows: Hug and a Kiss

[02] ReBirth Brass Band: Grazing in the Grass

[03] Wicked Knee: Remington 411

[04] Leaf: Food Stamps

[05] Roy Burns: Dead Ringer

[06] Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery: 13

[07] Rashid Ali Quintet with Eddie Jefferson: Trane’s Blues

[08] Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Do Do Do

[09] Dizzy Gillespie: Undecided

[10] John Sinclair: Monk in Orbit

[11] Thelonious Monk: Rhythm-A-Ning

[12] Bill Evans: Peace Piece

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.