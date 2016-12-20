Fly By Night: Kiss & Hug

Steve The Fly is on the scene with his crazy playing record machine in a program called Kiss & Hug, presenting tunes from The Moonglows, the ReBirth Brass Band, Wicked Knee, Leaf, Roy Burns, Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery, the Rashid Ali Quintet with Eddie Jefferson, the Cannonball Adderley Quintet, Dizzy Gillespie, John Sinclair, Thelonious Monk: Rhythm-A-Ning, and Bill Evans.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
KISS & HUG
FLY BY NIGHT WITH STEVE THE FLY 190
Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, September 26, 2013 [SFBN-0028]
[01] The Moonglows: Hug and a Kiss
[02] ReBirth Brass Band: Grazing in the Grass
[03] Wicked Knee: Remington 411
[04] Leaf: Food Stamps
[05] Roy Burns: Dead Ringer
[06] Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery: 13
[07] Rashid Ali Quintet with Eddie Jefferson: Trane’s Blues
[08] Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Do Do Do
[09] Dizzy Gillespie: Undecided
[10] John Sinclair: Monk in Orbit
[11] Thelonious Monk: Rhythm-A-Ning
[12] Bill Evans: Peace Piece
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Edited & annotated by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.