Fly By Night: Let’s Go Mingus

Steve The Fly is flying with a program inspired by Charles Mingus and incorporating two of the great composer’s finest works from the late 1950s plus cuts by John Sinclair & His International Blues Scholars, The Eureka Brass Band of New Orleans, George Russell with Jon Hendricks, William S. Burroughs, John Zorn, and Coleman Hawkins.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LETS GO MINGUS

FLY BY NIGHT 193

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, September 27, 2013 [SFBN-0031]

[01] John Sinclair: Let’s Go Get ’Em

[02] The Eureka Brass Band: Eternity

[03] George Russell with Jon Hendricks: Manhattan

[04] Charles Mingus: Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress

[05] William S. Burroughs: The Mummy Piece

[06] John Zorn: Yaldabaoth

[07] Coleman Hawkins: April in Paris

[08] Charles Mingus: Peggy’s Blue Skylight

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.