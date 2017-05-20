Fly By Night: Little Trigger Finger

Steve The Fly leads off this week with a cut of his own and follows with David AxelRod, Medeski Martin & Wood, Sweet Charles, New York Art Quartet, Letta Mbulu, Gil Evans Orchestra, Babs Gonzalez, J.B Lenoir, The Drifters, Little Walter, Hound Dog Taylor, Sunnyland Slim, The Flamingos, The Valentines, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Jack Kerouac & Steve Allen, Robert Anton Wilson, and The Chantels.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LITTLE TRIGGER FINGER

FLY BY NIGHT 214

Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studios, Amsterdam, March 28, 2014 [SFBN-0056]

[01] Steve Fly: Cosmic Trigger

[02] David AxelRod: The Signs part 1

[03] Medeski Martin & Wood: Let’s Go Everywhere

[04] Sweet Charles: Hang Out and Hustle

[05] David Axelrod: Warning Talk part 3

[06] New York Art Quartet: Mohawk

[07] Letta Mbulu: Pula Yelta

[08] Gil Evans: Manteca

[09] Babs Gonzalez: Lop-Pow

[10] J.B Lenoir: Mojo Boogie

[11] The Drifters: Money Honey

[12] Little Walter: I Had My Fun

[13] Little Walter: Too Late

[14] Hound Dog Taylor: Glue Back My Wig

[15] Sunnyland Slim: Low Down Sunnyland Train

[16] The Flamingos: Lovers Never Say Goodbye

[17] The Valentines: Don’t Say Goodnight

[18] Little Walter: Lights Out

[19] Lawrence Ferlinghetti: The Art World

[20] Jack Kerouac & Steve Allen: Abraham

[21] Jack Kerouac & Steve Allen: Mexico City Blues 104

[22] Robert Anton Wilson: Evaluating Organism

[23] The Chantels: Maybe

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.