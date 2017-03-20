Fly By Night: Mayan Maximus Arkestra

Steve The Fly is following up on the Amiri Baraka treatise comparing the work of Charles Olson & Sun Ra with this episode featuring recordings by the principals plus selections by Robert Creeley, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Archie Shepp, Langston Hughes, Jack Kerouac, and William Butler Yeats.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MAYAN MAXIMUS ARKESTRA

FLY BY NIGHT 200

Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, November 29, 2013 [SFBN-0038]

[01] Sun Ra: Black Holes In Space

[02] Charles Olson: Now Called Gravel Hill

[03] Sun Ra: The Outer Darkness Part 1

[04] Sun Ra: Mayan Temple

[05] Charles Olson: Mayan Letter 13.

[06] Robert Creeley: Clemete’s Images

[07] Lawrence Ferlinghetti: See It Was Like This When…

[08] Archie Shepp: Poem For Malcolm

[09] Langston Hughes: Rhythms of the World

[10] Langston Hughes:Mulatto

[11] Langston Hughes: Ballad of the Gypsy

[12] Langston Hughes: The Negro Speaks of Rivers

[13] Jack Kerouac: The Moon Her Majesty

[14] William Butler Yeats: The Lake Isle of Innisfree

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.