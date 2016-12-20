Fly By Night: Mediatate Intergate

Steve The Fly is twisting his turntables today with a program of music & word kicked off by a live introduction from New York City by The Fly with Allen Hertz & Kai Eckhardt followed by the Subatomic Particle Homesick Blues, Charles Mingus, Yusef Lateef, John Sinclair, Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MEDIATATE INTERGATE
FLY BY NIGHT 191
Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, September 26, 2013 [SFBN-0029]
[01] Allen Hertz, Kai Eckhardt & DJ Fly Agaric: New York Intro
[02] Subatomic Particle Homesick Blues: Song 1
[03] Charles Mingus: Meditation for Integration
[04] Yusef Lateef: Playful Flute
[05] John Sinclair: Friday the 13th
[06] Thelonious Monk: Monk’s Mood
[07] Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie: Relaxing with Lee
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Edited & annotated by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.