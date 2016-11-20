Fly By Night: Moshmellow

Steve The Fly is playing music by his cooperative ensemble called Dr Marshmallow Cubicle with Vicente Pino on guiatrs and the Fly on drums & percussions, plus a pair of cuts from the John Sinclair album Let’s Go Get ’Em on which they are featured and a pair of new numbers by Vinnie & Fly.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MOSHMELLOW

FLY BY NIGHT 189

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, November 30, 2016 [SFBN-0189]

[01] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Let’s Go Get Em

[02] John Sinclair & His Amsterdam Blues Scholars: Scuze’ Me While I Kiss The Sky

[03] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Occupy

[04] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Banksterdam

[05] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Law Of Acceleration

[06] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Coffeeshopalypse

[07] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Silhouette

[08] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Von Mellow

[09] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Abs Corp

[10] John Sinclair & His International Blues Scholars: Smells Like Sulfur Here

[11] Vinnie and Fly: Record Label Route

[12] Vinnie and Fly: Bank of Trump

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.