Fly By Night: Moshmellow

Steve The Fly is playing music by his cooperative ensemble called Dr Marshmallow Cubicle with Vicente Pino on guiatrs and the Fly on drums & percussions, plus a pair of cuts from the John Sinclair album Let’s Go Get ’Em on which they are featured and a pair of new numbers by Vinnie & Fly.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MOSHMELLOW
FLY BY NIGHT 189
Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, November 30, 2016 [SFBN-0189]
[01] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Let’s Go Get Em
[02] John Sinclair & His Amsterdam Blues Scholars: Scuze’ Me While I Kiss The Sky
[03] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Occupy
[04] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Banksterdam
[05] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Law Of Acceleration
[06] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Coffeeshopalypse
[07] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Silhouette
[08] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Von Mellow
[09] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Abs Corp
[10] John Sinclair & His International Blues Scholars: Smells Like Sulfur Here
[11] Vinnie and Fly: Record Label Route
[12] Vinnie and Fly: Bank of Trump
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2016 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.