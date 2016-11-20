Fly By Night: New Cold War

Steve The Fly pays homage to his friend & mentor Robert Anton Wilson with an Illuminatus Trilogy frm 2013 featuring tunes by Don Cherry & Latif Khan, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Alan Moore & Gary Lloyd, Dr Marshmallow Cubicle, Allen Ginsberg, and The Up.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

NEW COLD WAR

FLY BY NIGHT WITH STEVE THE FLY 185

Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, August 31, 2013 [SFBN-0027]

[01] Fly Scratch >

[02] The Illuminatus: New Cold War

[03] Don Cherry & Latif Khan: Sangam

[04] Don Cherry & Latif Khan: Air Mail

[05] Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Hannibal

[06] Alan Moore & Gary Lloyd: Nixon Went For Pepsi

[07] The Illuminatus: Deductive Thinking

[08] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Live 2009

[09] Dr Marshmallow Cubicle: Live 2009

[10] The IIluminatus: Hemp Script

[11] Allen Ginsberg: Prayer For John Sinclair

[12] The Up: Free John Now

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2016 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.