Fly By Night: Play Music Play

Steve The Fly is playing music this week by Miles Davis, Starseed featuring Sandhya Sanjana, Alice Coltrane, Antero Ali, Ameoba, and the Fly himself.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PLAY MUSIC PLAY

FLY BY NIGHT 224

Steve The Fly, Stichting John Sinclair Studio, Diemen, July 28, 2017 [SFBN-0224]

[01] Miles Davis: I Could Write A Book

[02] Starseed feat. Sandhya Sanjana

[03] Alice Coltrane & Sandhya Sanjana: Yamuna Tira

[04] Starseed: Zanoni

[05] Antero Ali: Cosmic Trigger Effect (with music by Youth and Fly)

[06] Ameoba: Submarine Ritual

[07] Fly: Bob’s First Acid Trip

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.