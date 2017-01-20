Fly By Night: Psychedelic Sallywag

Steve The Fly is tripping tonight with an elogated segment by the great American poet Charles Olson and numbers by John Zorn, Billy Martin, Robert Anton Wilson, Lalo Schifrin, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Ray Charles, John Sinclair, Eddie Jefferson, Lionel Hampton, Zebra, the New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Jimmy McGriff, The Supplicants, and Hank Mobley.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PSYCHEDELIC SALLYWAG

FLY BY NIGHT 192

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric Studios, Amsterdam, September 26, 2013 [SFBN-0030]

[01] John Zorn: Light Chapels

[02] Charles Olson: To Travel Typhon / Up the Steps / People Want Delivery / The Coast/ / Tesserae Commissure / Older Than Blybos / Chronicles I / Chronicles II

[03] Billy Martin: Six Grandfathers

[04] Robert Anton Wilson: Tsoguisition

[05] Lalo Schifrin: City Hall

[06] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: Ol’ Man River

[07] Ray Charles: Let The Good Times Roll

[08] John Sinclair: Sparkplug

[09] Eddie Jefferson: Psychedelic Sally

[10] Lionel Hampton: Psychedelic Sally

[11] Zebra: Simple Song

[12] New Orleans Nightcrawlers: Pontchartrain Beach

[13] Jimmy McGriff: Super Funk

[14] Eddie Jefferson: NJR (I’m Gone)

[15] The Supplicants: Ptah, The El Daahoud

[16] Hank Mobley: Funk In a Deep Freeze

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.