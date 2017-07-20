Fly By Night: Ra Ra Ra

Steve The Fly selects a collection of recordings by the great Sun Ra & His Arkestra, both live and studio cuts, including live recordings from the great Cheops Pyramid of Giza, Egypt. All offered in honor of the prolific composer, cosmic philosopher and musical genius that is Sun Ra.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

RA RA RA

FLY BY NIGHT 218

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, June 25, 2017 [SFBN-0218]

[01] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Sometimes I’m Happy

[02] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: To Natures God

[03] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: World’s Approaching

[04] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: A Farewell

[05] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Dawn

[06] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Wanderlust

[07] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Nameless One no. 2

[08] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Retrospect

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

