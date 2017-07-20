Fly By Night: Rollins Rollins Rollins

Steve The Fly is rollin’ with Sonny Rollins and added cuts by Sun Ra, Shelley Manne, and the Gil Evans Orchestra for Episode 220.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ROLLINS ROLLINS ROLLINS

FLY BY NIGHT 220

Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, April 26, 2014 [SFBN-0058]

[01] Sonny Rollins: I’m An Old Cow Hand

[02] Sonny Rollins: Bemsha Swing (alt. take)

[03] Sonny Rollins: In a Sentimental Mood

[04] Sun Ra: Space Loneliness

[05] Sun Ra: Soft Talk

[06] Shelly Manne: Cherokee

[07] Sonny Rollins: Solitude

[08] Gil Evans: Davenport

[09] Gil Evans: Joy Spring

[10] Sonny Rollins: Ba-Lue Bolivar Ba-Lues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.