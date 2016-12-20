Fly By Night: Saturnalia

Fly in 2012 sez: The last few weeks I’ve witnessed John Sinclair programming spontaneous radio shows across the table from me. John made a number of shows that knocked me off my stool so I figured it was my duty as DJ Fly Agaric to respond with a festive selection of tunes. The tracks were selected from my LP collection, recorded Wednesday 22nd December 2009 on a H4 Zoom Recorder.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SATURNALIA

FLY BY NIGHT 85

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, December 23, 2009 [SFBN-0085]

[00] Baba Israel > Detroit Life Radio ID

[01] Darlene Love: Marshmallow World

[02] Channel One Studio: Ballistic Affair version

[03] Miles Davis: Round About Midnight

[04] Bobby Lester & the Moonglows: Hey Santa Claus

[05] Clark-Boland Big Band: Sakara

[06] Fel Kuti: Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am

[07] The Larks: I Ain’t Fattening No Frogs For Snakes

[08] The Ronettes: Sleigh Ride

[09] Jimmy Reed: Rockin’ with Reed

[10] Marcus Belgrave: Glue Finger (Part 2)

[11] James Brown: Don’t Tell a Lie about Me

[12] Bob Marley: No Water

[13] Rage Against the Machine: Killing In The Name

[14] Baba Israel > Detroit Life Radio ID

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced, edited & assembled by DJ Fly Agaric 23

Vinyl spun on two Vestax turntables & recorded on Zoom H4 recorder

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Steve “Fly” Agaric & a Merry Xmas to all

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2012, 2016 Steve Pratt. Used with Permission.