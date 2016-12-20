Fly By Night: Saturnalia

Fly in 2012 sez: The last few weeks I’ve witnessed John Sinclair programming spontaneous radio shows across the table from me. John made a number of shows that knocked me off my stool so I figured it was my duty as DJ Fly Agaric to respond with a festive selection of tunes. The tracks were selected from my LP collection, recorded Wednesday 22nd December 2009 on a H4 Zoom Recorder.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SATURNALIA
FLY BY NIGHT 85
Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, December 23, 2009 [SFBN-0085]
[00] Baba Israel > Detroit Life Radio ID
[01] Darlene Love: Marshmallow World
[02] Channel One Studio: Ballistic Affair version
[03] Miles Davis: Round About Midnight
[04] Bobby Lester & the Moonglows: Hey Santa Claus
[05] Clark-Boland Big Band: Sakara
[06] Fel Kuti: Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am
[07] The Larks: I Ain’t Fattening No Frogs For Snakes
[08] The Ronettes: Sleigh Ride
[09] Jimmy Reed: Rockin’ with Reed
[10] Marcus Belgrave: Glue Finger (Part 2)
[11] James Brown: Don’t Tell a Lie about Me
[12] Bob Marley: No Water
[13] Rage Against the Machine: Killing In The Name
[14] Baba Israel > Detroit Life Radio ID
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced, edited & assembled by DJ Fly Agaric 23
Vinyl spun on two Vestax turntables & recorded on Zoom H4 recorder
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Special thanks to Steve “Fly” Agaric & a Merry Xmas to all
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2012, 2016 Steve Pratt. Used with Permission.