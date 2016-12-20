Fly By Night: Send In The Vipers

Steve The Fly is spotlighting the vinyl edition of the new John Sinclair album Mobile Homeland on Funky D Records and Jett Olastic Recordings out of Detroit and spinning other bardic cuts accompanied by Michael and the Cats in Amsterdam, Planet D Nonet in Detroit, The Dirty Strangers and Beatnik Youth in London, the Blues Scholars at the New Orlens Jazz & Heritage Festival, plus cuts by noted Sinclair associates The Wild Magnolias, Sun Ra& His Arkestra, and the MC-5.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SEND IN THE VIPERS
FLY BY NIGHT 188
Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, November 30, 2016 [SFBN-0188]
[01] John Sinclair: Let’s Call This > Rhythm Inning
[02] John Sinclair featuring Michael and the Cats: Sparkplug.
[03] John Sinclair & Planet D Nonet: Chant Of The Weed
[04] John Sinclair: Send In The Vipers
[05] John Sinclair & The Dirty Strangers: Lock & Key
[06] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: The Shadow Knows
[07] John Sinclair & Beatnik Youth: We Just Change The Beat
[08] The Wild Magnolias: Smoke My Peace Pipe
[09] Sun Ra& His Arkestra: Nuclear War
[10] MC-5: Motor City Is Burning.
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2016 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.