Fly By Night: Send In The Vipers

Steve The Fly is spotlighting the vinyl edition of the new John Sinclair album Mobile Homeland on Funky D Records and Jett Olastic Recordings out of Detroit and spinning other bardic cuts accompanied by Michael and the Cats in Amsterdam, Planet D Nonet in Detroit, The Dirty Strangers and Beatnik Youth in London, the Blues Scholars at the New Orlens Jazz & Heritage Festival, plus cuts by noted Sinclair associates The Wild Magnolias, Sun Ra& His Arkestra, and the MC-5.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SEND IN THE VIPERS

FLY BY NIGHT 188

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, November 30, 2016 [SFBN-0188]

[01] John Sinclair: Let’s Call This > Rhythm Inning

[02] John Sinclair featuring Michael and the Cats: Sparkplug.

[03] John Sinclair & Planet D Nonet: Chant Of The Weed

[04] John Sinclair: Send In The Vipers

[05] John Sinclair & The Dirty Strangers: Lock & Key

[06] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: The Shadow Knows

[07] John Sinclair & Beatnik Youth: We Just Change The Beat

[08] The Wild Magnolias: Smoke My Peace Pipe

[09] Sun Ra& His Arkestra: Nuclear War

[10] MC-5: Motor City Is Burning.

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.