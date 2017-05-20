Fly By Night: Sonnymoon For Two

Steve The Fly is swinging between the worlds of Sun Ra and Sonny Rollins in this episode from 2014 with additional contributions by KonstruKt featuring Marshall Allan, John Sinclair, Babs Gonzalez, David Byrne & Brian Eno, and Little Anthony & The Imperials.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SONNYMOON FOR TWO

FLY BY NIGHT 215

Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studios, Amsterdam, April 1, 2014 [SFBN-0057]

[01] KonstruKt featuring Marshall Allan: Space Jungle

[02] Sun Ra: Urnack

[03] John Sinclair: rhythm-a-ning

[04] Sonny Rollins: Newk’s Fadeaway

[05] Sun Ra: Jet Flight

[06] Sonny Rollins: What Is There Left To Say

[07] Babs Gonzalez: Sugar Ray

[08] Sun Ra: Bad And Beautiful

[09] Sonny Rollins: Just In Time

[10] Sun Ra: Just In Time

[11] Sonny Rollins: Sonnymoon For Two

[12] Sun Ra: Between Two Worlds

[13] David Byrne & Brian Eno: Two Against Three

[14] Sun Ra: Exotic Two

[15] Little Anthony & The Imperials: Two People in the World

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.