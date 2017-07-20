Fly By Night: Sum Zero

Steve The Fly digs into his digital collection to deliver an introspective serving of musical offerings by Sun Ra & His Arkestra, Ragheb Selah, Dr. John, The Meters, John Sinclair with Michael Ray, Alan Moore, and Robert Anton Wilson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SUM ZERO

FLY BY NIGHT 219

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, June 25, 2017 [SFBN-0219]

[00] Robert Anton Wilson: The Hermetic Style

[01] John Sinclair: Crepescule With Nellie

[02] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Celestial Love

[03] Dr. John: You Lie

[04] Dr John: Getaway

[05] Alan Moore: It’s All Done With Mirrors.

[06] Sun Ra Meets Rageb Selah: Ramadan

[07] The Meters: Yeah Yer’ Right

[08] Dr. John: Revolution

[09] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Nuclear War

[10] Robert Anton Wilson: New Tsarism

[11] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Watusa

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.