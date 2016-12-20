Fly By Night: The Ritual Of The Cobra

Steve The Fly is performing the ritual of the cobra with musical accompaniment by Jimi Hendrix, The Peddlers, Lalo Schifrin, Toots & the Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, The Wild Bunch, King Tubby, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Don Ralke, Peter Tosh, Sun Ra & His Arkestra, and Funkadelic.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
THE RITUAL OF THE COBRA
FLY BY NIGHT 187
Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, November 30, 2016 [SFBN-0187]
[01] Jimi Hendrix: The Wind Cries Mary
[02] Peddlers: On A Clear Day
[03] Peddlers: I Have Seen
[04] Lalo Schifrin: Main Title From Dirty Harry
[05] Toots & the Maytals: Funky Kingston
[06] Jimmy Cliff: The Harder They Come
[07] The Wild Bunch: Mr. President
[08] King Tubby: Dub
[09] Lee Scratch Perry: Elixir Of Life
[10] Don Ralke: The Ritual Of The Cobra
[11] Peter Tosh: Bush Doctor
[12] Sun Ra: Love In Outer Space
[13] Funkadelic: Cosmic Slop
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2016 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.