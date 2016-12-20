Fly By Night: The Ritual Of The Cobra

Steve The Fly is performing the ritual of the cobra with musical accompaniment by Jimi Hendrix, The Peddlers, Lalo Schifrin, Toots & the Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, The Wild Bunch, King Tubby, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Don Ralke, Peter Tosh, Sun Ra & His Arkestra, and Funkadelic.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE RITUAL OF THE COBRA

FLY BY NIGHT 187

Steve The Fly, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, November 30, 2016 [SFBN-0187]

[01] Jimi Hendrix: The Wind Cries Mary

[02] Peddlers: On A Clear Day

[03] Peddlers: I Have Seen

[04] Lalo Schifrin: Main Title From Dirty Harry

[05] Toots & the Maytals: Funky Kingston

[06] Jimmy Cliff: The Harder They Come

[07] The Wild Bunch: Mr. President

[08] King Tubby: Dub

[09] Lee Scratch Perry: Elixir Of Life

[10] Don Ralke: The Ritual Of The Cobra

[11] Peter Tosh: Bush Doctor

[12] Sun Ra: Love In Outer Space

[13] Funkadelic: Cosmic Slop

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.