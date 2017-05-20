Fly By Night: Tubby Dub Dub

Steve The Fly is dubbing like crazy this week in this episode from 2014 with cuts from Ry Cooder, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Killing Joke In Dub, Toddla T, Horace Andy, a gang of songs by King Tubby, and a closing cut from the new MOHAWK album by John Sinclair & Steve The Fly.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TUBBY DUB DUB

FLY BY NIGHT 213

Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studios, Amsterdam, March 28, 2014 [SFBN-0055]

[01] Ry Cooder: Baby Joined The Army

[02] Lightnin’ Hopkins: War Is Starting Again

[03] King Tubby: Tribal War Dub

[04] King Tubby: Killer Sniper Dub

[05] King Tubby: Hijack Stick Up Dub

[06] Killing Joke In Dub: Pandemonium

[07] Toddla T: Fly

[08] King Tubby: Hijack the Barber Dub

[09] King Tubby: Dreadlocks Dub

[10] Horace Andy: Natty Dread a Weh She Want

[11] King Tubby: Natty Dub

[12] King Tubby: Dub of a Woman

[13] King Tubby: Spring Fever Dub

[14] King Tubby: Springtime Dub

[15] King Tubby: Smiling Rockers dub

[16] King Tubby: Sunny

[17] King Tubby: Peaceful Man

[18] King Tubby: Breezing Dub

[19] King Tubby: Good Time Dub

[20] King Tubby: Dub You Can Feel Dub

[21] King Tubby: Loving Dub

[22] King Tubby: Roots of Dub

[23] John Sinclair & Steve The Fly: relaxin’ with lee

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.