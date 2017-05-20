Fly By Night: Weird Lullaby

Steve The Fly delves into the jazz vocalese catalog in this program from 2014 with music from Eddie Jefferson, the Rasheed Ali Quintet, John Sinclair, Charlie Rouse & Frankie Passions, Jack Kerouac & Steve Allen, Billie Holiday, Thelonious Monk, and many cuts by the great Babs Gonzales.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WEIRD LULLABY

FLY BY NIGHT 211

Steve Pratt, Fly Agaric 23 Studios, Amsterdam, March 28, 2014 [SFBN-0053]

[01] Babs Gonzalez: Ornithology

[02] Eddie Jefferson: Now’s The Time

[03] John Sinclair: Mohawk

[04] Babs Gonzalez: Then You’ll Be Boppin’ Too

[05] Babs Gonzalez: Dob Bla Bli

[06] Charlie Rouse & Frankie Passions: Nobody Knows

[07] John Sinclair: Nobody Knows (Nobody Cares)

[08] Rasheed Ali Quintet & Eddie Jefferson: Trane’s Blues

[09] Jack Kerouac & Steve Allen: The Moon and her majesty

[10] Billie Holiday: What a Little Moonlight Can Bring

[11] John Sinclair & Steve Fly: Carolina Moon

[12] Thelonious Monk: Carolina Moon

[13] Babs Gonzalez: Weird Lullaby

[14] Babs Gonzalez: Babs Dream

[15] Babs Gonzalez: Get Out That Bed

[16] Babs Gonzalez: Real Crazy

[17] Eddie Jefferson: Honeysuckle Rose

[18] Babs Gonzalez: Capitolizing

[19] Eddie Jefferson: I’ve Got the Blues (Lester leaps in)

[20] Babs Gonzalez: Prelude to a Nightmare

[21] Babs Gonzalez: St Louis Blues

[22] Closing Music: Babs Gonzalez: Still Wailin’

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “The Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.