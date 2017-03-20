Fly By Night: Yeats & Crowley Funk

Steve The Fly is back with furter investigations into music & spoken word with performances by Ella Fitzgerald, Gil Evans, Alan Moore, Texas News, Apple & Three Oranges, John Heartsman & Cirles, Howard Zinn, California Gold Notes, Eddie Bo, Ray Frazier, Richard “Groove” Holmes, William Butler Yeats, W.H Auden, Enrique Olivarez, Aleister Crowley, and Billy Larkin.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

YEATS & CROWLEY FUNK

FLY BY NIGHT WITH STEVE THE FLY 201

Fly Agaric 23 Studios, Amsterdam, November 29, 2013 [SFBN-0039]

[01] Ella Fitzgerald: Two Little Men in a Flying Saucer

[02] Gil Evans: Moon Taj

[03] Alan Moore: It’s All Done With Mirrors

[04] Alan Moore: It’s Where You Came In

[05] Texas News: JFK: Unconfirmed Assassination

[06] Apple & Three Oranges: Curse Upon The World

[07] John Heartsman & Cirles: Talking About My Baby

[08] Howard Zinn: Civil Disobedience

[09] California Gold Notes: WB302

[10] Eddie Bo: That Certain Someone

[11] Ray Frazier: I Who Have Nothing

[12] Richard Groove Holmes: No Trouble On The Mountain

[13] Alan Moore: Cummahn, C’mahn, C’man

[14] Gil Evans: Ballad of the Sad Young Man

[15] William Butler Yeats: Modern Poetry

[16] W.H Auden: In Memory of W.B Yeats

[17] Enrique Olivarez: Al’s Place

[18] Aleister Crowley: The Call of the First Aethyr

[19] Billy Larkin: Funky Fire

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam

Edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.