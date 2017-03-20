Fly By Night: Yeats & Crowley Funk

Steve The Fly is back with furter investigations into music & spoken word with performances by Ella Fitzgerald, Gil Evans, Alan Moore, Texas News, Apple & Three Oranges, John Heartsman & Cirles, Howard Zinn, California Gold Notes, Eddie Bo, Ray Frazier, Richard “Groove” Holmes, William Butler Yeats, W.H Auden, Enrique Olivarez, Aleister Crowley, and Billy Larkin.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
YEATS & CROWLEY FUNK
FLY BY NIGHT WITH STEVE THE FLY 201
Fly Agaric 23 Studios, Amsterdam, November 29, 2013 [SFBN-0039]
[01] Ella Fitzgerald: Two Little Men in a Flying Saucer
[02] Gil Evans: Moon Taj
[03] Alan Moore: It’s All Done With Mirrors
[04] Alan Moore: It’s Where You Came In
[05] Texas News: JFK: Unconfirmed Assassination
[06] Apple & Three Oranges: Curse Upon The World
[07] John Heartsman & Cirles: Talking About My Baby
[08] Howard Zinn: Civil Disobedience
[09] California Gold Notes: WB302
[10] Eddie Bo: That Certain Someone
[11] Ray Frazier: I Who Have Nothing
[12] Richard Groove Holmes: No Trouble On The Mountain
[13] Alan Moore: Cummahn, C’mahn, C’man
[14] Gil Evans: Ballad of the Sad Young Man
[15] William Butler Yeats: Modern Poetry
[16] W.H Auden: In Memory of W.B Yeats
[17] Enrique Olivarez: Al’s Place
[18] Aleister Crowley: The Call of the First Aethyr
[19] Billy Larkin: Funky Fire
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Produced by Steve “Fly” Pratt for Radio Free Amsterdam
Edited & annotated by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2013, 2017 Steve Pratt. Used with permission.