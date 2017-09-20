Highway 61 Blues 01: Prodigal Son

Scott Barretta, Mississippi Public Radio, November 16, 2007 [SBHW-0001]

[01] Opening Theme: 61 Highway & Scott Barretta Opening Comments

[02] Rev. John Wilkins: Faucet Religion Sermon

[03] Rev. John Wilkins: I Wish I Was in Heaven Sitting Down

[04] Rev. Robert Wilkins: Rolling Stone

[05] Rev. Robert Wilkins: Getaway Blues

[06] Rev. John Wilkins: Conversation re: Rev. Robert Wilkins

[07] Rev. John Wilkins: Everything Gonna Be Alright

[08] Rev. Robert Wilkins: That’s No Way to Get Along

[09] Rev. Robert Wilkins: Prodigal Son

[10] Rolling Stones: Prodigal Son

[11] Rev. John Wilkins: Conversation re: Playing the Blues

[12] Rev. John Wilkins: How You Feel This Morning?

[13] Rev. John Wilkins: Conversation re: Blues & Gospel

[14] Rev. Robert Wilkins: Police Sergeant Blues

[15] Rev. John Wilkins: Conversation re: Blues & Gospel

[16] Rev. John Wilkins: I Want Jesus to Walk with me

[17] Hunter’s Chapel Choir with Fred McDowell: This Little Light of Mine

[18] Hunter’s Chapel Singers with Fred McDowell: You Got to Move

[19] Rev. Robert Wilkins: You Got to Move

[20] Rev. Robert Wilkins with John & Douglas Wilkins: I Wish I Was in Heaven Sitting Down

[21] Closing Music: Rev. Robert Wilkins: Do Lord Remember Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Scott Barretta for Radio Free Amsterdam

Written & programmed by Scott Barretta

Produced & recorded by Joe York at the Center for Documentary Projects at the University of Mississippi

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2007, 2017 Scott Barretta. Used with permission.