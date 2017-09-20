Highway 61 Blues 01: Prodigal Son

Scott Barretta, Mississippi Public Radio, November 16, 2007 [SBHW-0001]
[01] Opening Theme: 61 Highway & Scott Barretta Opening Comments
[02] Rev. John Wilkins: Faucet Religion Sermon
[03] Rev. John Wilkins: I Wish I Was in Heaven Sitting Down
[04] Rev. Robert Wilkins: Rolling Stone
[05] Rev. Robert Wilkins: Getaway Blues
[06] Rev. John Wilkins: Conversation re: Rev. Robert Wilkins
[07] Rev. John Wilkins: Everything Gonna Be Alright
[08] Rev. Robert Wilkins: That’s No Way to Get Along
[09] Rev. Robert Wilkins: Prodigal Son
[10] Rolling Stones: Prodigal Son
[11] Rev. John Wilkins: Conversation re: Playing the Blues
[12] Rev. John Wilkins: How You Feel This Morning?
[13] Rev. John Wilkins: Conversation re: Blues & Gospel
[14] Rev. Robert Wilkins: Police Sergeant Blues
[15] Rev. John Wilkins: Conversation re: Blues & Gospel
[16] Rev. John Wilkins: I Want Jesus to Walk with me
[17] Hunter’s Chapel Choir with Fred McDowell: This Little Light of Mine
[18] Hunter’s Chapel Singers with Fred McDowell: You Got to Move
[19] Rev. Robert Wilkins: You Got to Move
[20] Rev. Robert Wilkins with John & Douglas Wilkins: I Wish I Was in Heaven Sitting Down
[21] Closing Music: Rev. Robert Wilkins: Do Lord Remember Me
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Scott Barretta for Radio Free Amsterdam
Written & programmed by Scott Barretta
Produced & recorded by Joe York at the Center for Documentary Projects at the University of Mississippi
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2007, 2017 Scott Barretta. Used with permission.