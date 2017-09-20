Highway 61 Blues 02: Smokestack Lightning

Our second episode of Highway 61 Blues with Scott Barretta is a tribute to the great Howlin’ Wolf and a preview of the festival in West Point, Mississippi dedicated to Wolf, with lots of Wolf’s recordings for Sun, RPM and Chess Records, interviews with Howlin’ Wolf and added bonuses in songs by Charley Patton and featured Festival artists Big George Brock and Willie King & the Liberators.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SMOKESTACK LIGHTNING

HIGHWAY 61 BLUES 02

Scott Barretta, Mississippi Public Radio, August 26, 2006 [SBHW-0002]

[01] Opening Theme: 61 Highway

[02] Howlin’ Wolf Speaks-1

[03] Charley Patton: Saddle My Pony

[04] Howlin’ Wolf: Saddle My Pony

[05] Howlin’ Wolf: How Many More Years

[06] Howlin’ Wolf: Moaning at Midnight

[07] Howlin’ Wolf: Rockin’ Daddy

[08] Howlin’ Wolf: Evil

[09] Howlin’ Wolf Speaks-2

[10] Howlin’ Wolf: I Asked for Water

[11] Howlin’ Wolf: Smokestack Lightning

[12] Howlin’ Wolf: Natchez Burning

[13] Howlin’ Wolf: Sitting on Top of the World

[14] Howlin’ Wolf: Down in the Bottom

[15] Howlin’ Wolf: I Ain’t Superstitious

[16] Howlin’ Wolf: Built for Comfort

[17] Howlin’ Wolf: I’ll Be Around

[18] Big George Brock with Hubert Sumlin: Shake for Me

[19] Willie King & the Liberators: I Am the Blues

[20] Howlin’ Wolf: 300 Pounds of Joy

[21] Howlin’ Wolf: House Rockin’ Boogie

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Scott Barretta for Radio Free Amsterdam

Written & programmed by Scott Barretta

Produced & recorded by Joe York at the Center for Documentary Projects at the University of Mississippi

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2006, 2017 Scott Barretta. Used with permission.