Highway 61 Blues 02: Smokestack Lightning

Our second episode of Highway 61 Blues with Scott Barretta is a tribute to the great Howlin’ Wolf and a preview of the festival in West Point, Mississippi dedicated to Wolf, with lots of Wolf’s recordings for Sun, RPM and Chess Records, interviews with Howlin’ Wolf and added bonuses in songs by Charley Patton and featured Festival artists Big George Brock and Willie King & the Liberators.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SMOKESTACK LIGHTNING
HIGHWAY 61 BLUES 02
Scott Barretta, Mississippi Public Radio, August 26, 2006 [SBHW-0002]
[01] Opening Theme: 61 Highway
[02] Howlin’ Wolf Speaks-1
[03] Charley Patton: Saddle My Pony
[04] Howlin’ Wolf: Saddle My Pony
[05] Howlin’ Wolf: How Many More Years
[06] Howlin’ Wolf: Moaning at Midnight
[07] Howlin’ Wolf: Rockin’ Daddy
[08] Howlin’ Wolf: Evil
[09] Howlin’ Wolf Speaks-2
[10] Howlin’ Wolf: I Asked for Water
[11] Howlin’ Wolf: Smokestack Lightning
[12] Howlin’ Wolf: Natchez Burning
[13] Howlin’ Wolf: Sitting on Top of the World
[14] Howlin’ Wolf: Down in the Bottom
[15] Howlin’ Wolf: I Ain’t Superstitious
[16] Howlin’ Wolf: Built for Comfort
[17] Howlin’ Wolf: I’ll Be Around
[18] Big George Brock with Hubert Sumlin: Shake for Me
[19] Willie King & the Liberators: I Am the Blues
[20] Howlin’ Wolf: 300 Pounds of Joy
[21] Howlin’ Wolf: House Rockin’ Boogie
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Scott Barretta for Radio Free Amsterdam
Written & programmed by Scott Barretta
Produced & recorded by Joe York at the Center for Documentary Projects at the University of Mississippi
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2006, 2017 Scott Barretta. Used with permission.