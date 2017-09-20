Highway 61 Blues 03: Fly Right Baby

Scott Barretta’s Highwy 61 program this week features a collection of blues field recordings by Axel Kustner & Ziggy Crissman with music from Guitar Frank, Flora Moulton, Archie Edwards, Lottie Murrell, Hammie Nixon, Memphis Piano Red, Boyd Rivers, Cora Fluker, Otha Turner & the Rising Star Fife Band, Sam Chatmon, Walter Brown, James “Son” Thomas, Cedell Davis, Arzo Youngblood, Boogie Bill Webb, and Guitar Slim.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FLY RIGHT BABY

HIGHWAY 61 BLUES 03

Scott Barretta, Mississippi Public Radio, May 24, 2008 [SBHW-0003]

[01] Guitar Frank: Fly Right Baby

[02] Flora Moulton: The Titanic

[03] Archie Edwards: Bear Cat Mama Blues

[04] Lottie Murrell: Trouble Late Last Night

[05] Hammie Nixon: Corrina, Corrina

[06] Memphis Piano Red: Mother in Law Blues

[07] Boyd Rivers: You Gonna Take Sick and Die

[08] Cora Fluker: The World She Windin’ Up

[09] Otha Turner & the Rising Star Fife Band: When I lay My Burden Down

[10] Sam Chatmon: My Daddy Was a Jockey

[11] Walter Brown: So Hard to See

[12] James “Son” Thomas: I Laid and I Wondered

[13] Cedell Davis: Let Me Play with Your Poodle

[14] Arzo Youngblood: Bye Bye Blues

[15] Boogie Bill Webb: Seven Sisters Blues

[16] Guitar Slim: Chimney Hill Breakdown

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Scott Barretta for Radio Free Amsterdam

Written & programmed by Scott Barretta

Produced & recorded by Joe York at the Center for Documentary Projects at the University of Mississippi

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2008, 2017 Scott Barretta. Used with permission.