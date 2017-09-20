Highway 61 Blues 04: Rough Treatment

Scott Barretta has assembled a fantastic J.O.B. Record Special for this week episode of Highway 61 Blues with sides by Baby Face Leroy, Little Hudson, Moody Jones, Floyd Jones, Memphis Minnie, Little Son Joe, Grace Brim, John Brim, Robert Lockwood Jr, Johnny Shines, Sunnyland Slim, Little Brother Montgomery, Eddie Boyd, Alfred “The Fat Man” Wallace, and J.B. Lenoir.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ROUGH TREATMENT

HIGHWAY 61 BLUES 04

Scott Barretta, Mississippi Public Radio, June 7, 2008 [SBHW-0004]

[01] Scott Barretta Opening Comments over Theme Music: 61 Highway

[02] Baby Face Leroy: My Head Can’t Rest No More

[03] Little Hudson: Rough Treatment

[04] Moody Jones: Why Should I Worry

[05] Floyd Jones: On the Road Again

[06] Memphis Minnie: Kissing in the Dark

[07] Little Son Joe: Ethel B.

[08] Grace Brim: Hospitality Blues

[09] John Brim: Hard Pill to Swallow

[10] Robert Lockwood Jr.: Pearlie B.

[11] Robert Lockwood Jr.: Sweet Woman from Maine

[12] Johnny Shines: Brutal Hearted Woman

[13] Johnny Shines: Running

[14] Sunnyland Slim: Woman Trouble

[15] Little Brother Montgomery: Keep Drinkin’

[16] Eddie Boyd: Five Long Years

[17] Alfred “The Fat Man” Wallace: You’ve Gotta Stop That Mess

[18] J.B. Lenoir: People Are Meddling

[19] J.B. Lenoir: The Mojo

[20] Little Brother Montgomery: The Boogie

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Scott Barretta for Radio Free Amsterdam

Written & programmed by Scott Barretta

Executive Producer for Mississippi Public Broadcasting: Andy Harper

Produced & recorded by Joe York at the Center for Documentary Projects at the University of Mississippi

Production assistant: Mark Coltrane

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2008, 2017 Scott Barretta. Used with permission.