Highway 61 Blues 05: Blues Picnic

Scott Barretta presents a preview of the annual North Mississippi Hill Country Blues Picnic hosted by Kenny Brown over the 4th of July weekend by playing music recorded at the 2007 Picnic and other recordings by David Kimbrough, Dwayne Burnside, the Rising Star Fife & Drum Band, Afrissippi, T-Model Ford, Robert “Wolfman” Balfour, Kenny Brown, Alvin Youngblood Hart, and Bobby Rush, plus historic sides from Hill Country Blues pioneers Mississippi Fred McDowell, R.L. Burnside, and Junior Kimbrough.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLUES PICNIC

HIGHWAY 61 BLUES 05

Scott Barretta, Mississippi Public Radio, July 1, 2008 [SBHW-0005]

[01] Scott Barretta Opening Comments over Theme Music: 61 Highway

[02] Mississippi Fred McDowell: Shake ’Em on Down

[03] R.L. Burnside: Old Black Mattie

[04] Junior Kimbrough: Stay All Night

[05] David Kimbrough: All Night Long

[06] Dwayne Burnside: Outskirts of Town

[07] Rising Star Fife & Drum Band: Shimmy with Sade Thomas Intro

[08] Afrissippi: Singa

[09] T-Model Ford: I Love You Babe

[10] Robert “Wolfman” Balfour: Bad Luck

[11] Kenny Brown: You Don’t Know My Mind

[12] Alvin Youngblood Hart: In My Time of Dying

[13] Bobby Rush: Get Back

[14] Closing Music: T-Model Ford

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Scott Barretta for Radio Free Amsterdam

Written & programmed by Scott Barretta

Executive Producer for Mississippi Public Broadcasting: Andy Harper

Produced & recorded by Joe York at the Center for Documentary Projects at the University of Mississippi

Production assistant: Mark Coltrane

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2008, 2017 Scott Barretta. Used with permission.