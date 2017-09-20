Highway 61 Blues 05: Blues Picnic

Scott Barretta presents a preview of the annual North Mississippi Hill Country Blues Picnic hosted by Kenny Brown over the 4th of July weekend by playing music recorded at the 2007 Picnic and other recordings by David Kimbrough, Dwayne Burnside, the Rising Star Fife & Drum Band, Afrissippi, T-Model Ford, Robert “Wolfman” Balfour, Kenny Brown, Alvin Youngblood Hart, and Bobby Rush, plus historic sides from Hill Country Blues pioneers Mississippi Fred McDowell, R.L. Burnside, and Junior Kimbrough.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BLUES PICNIC
HIGHWAY 61 BLUES 05
Scott Barretta, Mississippi Public Radio, July 1, 2008 [SBHW-0005]
[01] Scott Barretta Opening Comments over Theme Music: 61 Highway
[02] Mississippi Fred McDowell: Shake ’Em on Down
[03] R.L. Burnside: Old Black Mattie
[04] Junior Kimbrough: Stay All Night
[05] David Kimbrough: All Night Long
[06] Dwayne Burnside: Outskirts of Town
[07] Rising Star Fife & Drum Band: Shimmy with Sade Thomas Intro
[08] Afrissippi: Singa
[09] T-Model Ford: I Love You Babe
[10] Robert “Wolfman” Balfour: Bad Luck
[11] Kenny Brown: You Don’t Know My Mind
[12] Alvin Youngblood Hart: In My Time of Dying
[13] Bobby Rush: Get Back
[14] Closing Music: T-Model Ford
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Scott Barretta for Radio Free Amsterdam
Written & programmed by Scott Barretta
Executive Producer for Mississippi Public Broadcasting: Andy Harper
Produced & recorded by Joe York at the Center for Documentary Projects at the University of Mississippi
Production assistant: Mark Coltrane
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2008, 2017 Scott Barretta. Used with permission.