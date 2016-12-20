Highway 61 Blues: Blues For Christmas

Scott Barretta features a power-packed program of blues Christmas music on this episode of Highway 61 with classic selections by Charles Brown, Mabel Scott, Big Joe Turner, Jimmy Llggins, Li’l Esther & Mel Walker, Lightning Hopkins, John Lee Hooker, Sonny Boy Williamson, Jimmy Reed, Big Joe Williams, Lowell Fulson, Jimmy McCracklin, Papa Hop (Wilson), Detroit Junior, Jerry McCain, Sam Myers, and Big Jack Johnson.

Scott Barretta, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, December 15, 2007 [SBHW-0030]

[01] Scott Barretta Opening Comments over Theme Music: 61 Highway

[02] Charles Brown: Merry Christmas Baby

[03] Mabel Scott: Boogie Woogie Santa Claus

[04] Big Joe Turner: Christmas Day Blues

[05] Scott Barretta Comments

[06] Jimmy Llggins: I Want My Baby for Christmas

[07] Li’l Esther & Mel Walker: Faraway Christmas Blues

[08] Scott Barretta Comments over Theme Music: Highway 61

[09] Lightning Hopkins: Merry Christmas

[10] John Lee Hooker: Blues for Christmas

[11] Sonny Boy Williamson: Sonny Boy’s Christmas Blues

[12] Scott Barretta Comments

[13] Sonny Boy Williamson: Santa Claus

[14] Jimmy Reed: Christmas Present Blues

[15] Big Joe Williams: Christmas Blues

[16] Scott Barretta Comments over Theme Music: Highway 61

[17] Lowell Fulson: I Wanna Spend Christmas with You

[18] Jimmy McCracklin: Christmas Time

[19] Papa Hop (Wilson): Merry Christmas Blues

[20] Detroit Junior: Christmas Day

[21] Scott Barretta Comments over Theme Music: 61 Highway

[22] Jerry McCain: I Wanna Be Your Santa Claus

[23] Sam Myers: Young Girls Drive Me Wild

[24] Scott Barretta Closing Comments over Theme Music: 61 Highway

[25] Closing Music: Big Jack Johnson: Jingle Bell Boogie

Hosted by Scott Barretta for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Joe Yorke at University of Mississippi for Mississippi Public Broadcasting

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

© 2006, 2013 Scott Barretta. Used with permission.