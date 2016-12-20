Highway 61 Blues: Christmas Holidays

Episode 31 of Highway 61 features Scott Barretta’s second hour of Christmas music for 2007 with soul blues selections by B.B King, Albert King, Sir Mack Rice, Jerry McCain, Sam Myers, Robert Ward, Earl King, Vernon Garrett, Pete Mayes, Hot Rock Hayes, James Brown, Otis Redding, Solomon Burke, Charles Brown, Dr. John, Little Johnnie Taylor, and Huey “Piano” Smith & the Clowns. Please note that the Highway 61 Blues series ends with this episode.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS

HIGHWAY 61 BLUES 31

Scott Barretta, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, December 22, 2007 [SBHW-0031]

[01] Scott Barretta Opening Comments over Theme Music: 61 Highway

[02] B.B King: Celebrate Christmas

[03] Albert King: Christmas Comes But Once a Year

[04] Sir Mack Rice: Santa Claus Wants Some Loving

[05] Scott Barretta Comments > over >

[06] Jerry McCain: Absent-Minded Santa

[07] Sam Myers: Lonesome Christmas

[08] Scott Barretta Comments > over >

[09] Robert Ward: Wouldn’t It Be a Merry Christmas

[10] Earl King: Santa Don’t Let Me Down

[11] Scott Barretta Comments > over Theme Music > ID

[12] Vernon Garrett: I Didn’t Get Nothin’ For Christmas

[13] Pete Mayes: Christmas Holidays

[14] Hot Rock Hayes: Black Christmas

[15] Scott Barretta Comments > over >

[16] James Brown: Santa Claus, Santa Claus

[17] Otis Redding: Merry Christmas Baby

[18] Solomon Burke: Presents For Christmas

[19] Scott Barretta Comments > over >

[20]:Charles Brown: Merry Christmas Baby [excerpt]

[21] Dr. John: Merry Christmas Baby

[22] Little Johnnie Taylor: Please Come Home For Christmas

[23] Scott Barretta Closing Comments > over >

[24] Closing Music: Huey “Piano” Smith & the Clowns: Silent Night

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Scott Barretta for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Joe Yorke at University of Mississippi for Mississippi Public Broadcasting

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Larry Hayden

© 2007, 2016 Scott Barretta. Used with permission.