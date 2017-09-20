In The Soul Kitchen 17: Roll, Roll, Roll

Episode 17 of Harry Duncan’s In The Soul Kitchen features great tunes from Hilton Ruiz, Otis Redding, Amos Milburn, James Cotton, Guitar Slim, Bobby “Blue Bland, Li’l Buck, Guitar Junior, Junior Gordon, Otis Spann, The Violinaires, Otis Clay, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, and Jimmy “Bo” Horne.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

ROLL, ROLL, ROLL

IN THE SOUL KITCHEN 17

Harry Duncan, KCSM-FM, San Francisco, November 16, 2014 [HDSK-0017]

[01] KCSM ID > Harry Duncan Intro

[02] Hilton Ruiz: Pedal Up

[03] Otis Redding: Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag

[04] Amos Milburn: Down The Road A Piece

[05] James Cotton: Down At Your Buryin’

[06] Guitar Slim: Guitar Slim

[07] Bobby “Blue Bland: Loan Me A Helping Hand

[08] Li’l Buck: Cat Scream

[09] Guitar Junior: Roll, Roll, Roll

[10] Junior Gordon: Call The Doctor

[11] Otis Spann: Hungry Country Girl

[12] Harry Duncan Comments & ID

[13] The Violinaires: I’ve Come Too Far

[14] Otis Clay: I Didn’t Know the Meaning of Pain

[15] Johnny “Guitar” Watson: Time Change

[16] Jimmy “Bo” Horne: Dance Across The Floor

[17] Harry Duncan Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Harry Duncan for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Harry Duncan at KCSM-FM, San Francisco

Post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Harry Duncan. Used with permission.