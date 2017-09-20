In The Soul Kitchen 19: Funky Cat

The award-winning In The Soul Kitchen show with the legendary San Francisco DJ Harry Duncan has found a new home at KCSM-FM after 27 years at KUSF in San Francisco. Episode 19 features great tunes from Al Green, Ann Peebles, Incognito, Harvey Scales & The Seven Sounds, James Knight & The Butlers, Gwen MacRae, Jimmy Bohorn, All The People, Wilson Pickett, Ruby Johnson, Clarence Carter, Laura Lee, The Temptations, Bootsy’s New Rubber Band, P- All Stars, The Chi-Lites, and Otis Redding.
The john Sinclair Foundation Presents
FUNKY CAT
IN THE SOUL KITCHEN 19
Harry Duncan, KCSM-FM, San Francisco, November 30, 2014 [HDSK-0019]
[01] Al Green: Take Me To The River
[02] Ann Peebles: Slipppd, Tripped And Fell In Love
[03] Incognito: People At The Top
[04] Harvey Scales & The Seven Sounds: The Broadway Freeze (Parts 1 & 2)
[05] James Knight & The Butlers: Funky Cat
[06] Gwen MacRae: Rockin’ Chair
[07] Jimmy Bohorn: Don’t Worry About It
[08] All The People: Cramp Your Style
[09] Wilson Pickett: My Own Style Of Loving
[10] Ruby Johnson: I’d Rather Fight Than Switch
[11] Clarence Carter: Back Door Santa
[12] Laura Lee: I Need It Just As Bad As You
[13] The Temptations: Let Your Hair Down
[14] Bootsy’s New Rubber Band: Bootzilla > RotoRooter
[15] P-Funk All Stars: Let’s Take It To The Stage > Mothership Connection
[16] Chi-Lites: Give More Power To the People
[17] Otis Redding: Stay In School
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Harry Duncan for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Harry Duncan at KCSM-FM, San Francisco
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2014, 2017 Harry Duncan. Used with permission.