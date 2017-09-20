In The Soul Kitchen 19: Funky Cat

The award-winning In The Soul Kitchen show with the legendary San Francisco DJ Harry Duncan has found a new home at KCSM-FM after 27 years at KUSF in San Francisco. Episode 19 features great tunes from Al Green, Ann Peebles, Incognito, Harvey Scales & The Seven Sounds, James Knight & The Butlers, Gwen MacRae, Jimmy Bohorn, All The People, Wilson Pickett, Ruby Johnson, Clarence Carter, Laura Lee, The Temptations, Bootsy’s New Rubber Band, P- All Stars, The Chi-Lites, and Otis Redding.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

FUNKY CAT

IN THE SOUL KITCHEN 19

Harry Duncan, KCSM-FM, San Francisco, November 30, 2014 [HDSK-0019]

[01] Al Green: Take Me To The River

[02] Ann Peebles: Slipppd, Tripped And Fell In Love

[03] Incognito: People At The Top

[04] Harvey Scales & The Seven Sounds: The Broadway Freeze (Parts 1 & 2)

[05] James Knight & The Butlers: Funky Cat

[06] Gwen MacRae: Rockin’ Chair

[07] Jimmy Bohorn: Don’t Worry About It

[08] All The People: Cramp Your Style

[09] Wilson Pickett: My Own Style Of Loving

[10] Ruby Johnson: I’d Rather Fight Than Switch

[11] Clarence Carter: Back Door Santa

[12] Laura Lee: I Need It Just As Bad As You

[13] The Temptations: Let Your Hair Down

[14] Bootsy’s New Rubber Band: Bootzilla > RotoRooter

[15] P-Funk All Stars: Let’s Take It To The Stage > Mothership Connection

[16] Chi-Lites: Give More Power To the People

[17] Otis Redding: Stay In School

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Harry Duncan for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Harry Duncan at KCSM-FM, San Francisco

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Harry Duncan. Used with permission.