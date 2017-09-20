In The Soul Kitchen 20: Man Oh Man

Harry Duncan is playing music in Episode 20 by Betty Wright, Womack & Womack, Dorothy Moore, James Carr, June Conquest, Curtis Mayfield & The Impressions, The Persuasions, The Emotions, The Spinners, Dotty Pierson, O.V. Wright, Anne Sexton, Otis Clay, Etta James, Bobby Womack, Esther Phillips, and Timmie Thomas.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

MAN OH MAN

IN THE SOUL KITCHEN 20

Harry Duncan, KCSM-FM, San Francisco, November 30, 2014 [HDSK-0020]

[01] Betty Wright: Is It You Girl

[02] Womack & Womack: Love TKO

[03] Dorothy Moore: He Still Thinks I Care

[04] James Carr: These Ain’t Raindrops

[05] June Conquest: No One Else

[06] Curtis Mayfield & The Impressions: Man Oh Man

[07] The Persuasions: Man Oh Man

[08] The Emotions: Peace Be Still

[09] The Spinners: You’re All I Need In Life

[10] Dotty Pierson: A House Made Of Love

[11] O.V. Wright: I’d Rather Be Blind, Crippled And Crazy

[12] Anne Sexton: I Had A Fight With Lose And I Lost

[13] Otis Clay: I’m Qualified

[14] Etta James: I’m Persuaded

[15] Bobby Womack: Home Is Where The Heart Is

[16] Esther Phillips: Brother, Brother

[17] Timmie Thomas: Funky Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Harry Duncan for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Harry Duncan at KCSM-FM, San Francisco

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Harry Duncan. Used with permission.