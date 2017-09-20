In The Soul Kitchen 21: Soul Machine

The award-winning In The Soul Kitchen show with the legendary San Francisco DJ Harry Duncan has found a new home at KCSM-FM after 27 years at KUSF in San Francisco. Episode 21 features great tunes from Ted Taylor, Denise LaSalle, Howard Tate, Albert Washington, Rufus Thomas, The Meters, Don Covay & The Jefferson Lemon Blues Band, Roger Collins, LaBelle, Bill Withers, Incognito, The Notations, Dyke & The Blazers, Rance Allen, The Ebonies, and Quiet Elegance.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL MACHINE

IN THE SOUL KITCHEN 21

Harry Duncan, KCSM-FM, San Francisco, December 7, 2014 [HDSK-0021]

[01] Ted Taylor: Something Strange Is Going On In My House

[02] Denise LaSalle: Making A Good Thing Better

[03] Howard Tate: Eight Days On The Road

[04] Albert Washington: Crazy Legs

[05] Rufus Thomas: So Hard To Get Along With

[06] The Meters: Soul Machine

[07] Don Covay & The Jefferson Lemon Blues Band: Standing In The Grits Line

[08] Roger Collins: I’m Leaving This Place

[09] LaBelle: What Can I Do For You

[10] Bill Withers: You

[11] Incognito: Rays

[12] The Notations: Since You’ve Been Gone

[13] Dyke & The Blazers: Let A Woman Be A Woman, Let A Man Be A Man

[14] Rance Allen: Let The Music Get Down In Your Soul

[15] The Ebonies: Can’t Get Enough

[16] Quiet Elegance: Mama Said

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Harry Duncan for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Harry Duncan at KCSM-FM, San Francisco

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2017 Harry Duncan. Used with permission.