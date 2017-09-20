In The Soul Kitchen 21: Soul Machine

The award-winning In The Soul Kitchen show with the legendary San Francisco DJ Harry Duncan has found a new home at KCSM-FM after 27 years at KUSF in San Francisco. Episode 21 features great tunes from Ted Taylor, Denise LaSalle, Howard Tate, Albert Washington, Rufus Thomas, The Meters, Don Covay & The Jefferson Lemon Blues Band, Roger Collins, LaBelle, Bill Withers, Incognito, The Notations, Dyke & The Blazers, Rance Allen, The Ebonies, and Quiet Elegance.
The john Sinclair Foundation Presents
SOUL MACHINE
IN THE SOUL KITCHEN 21
Harry Duncan, KCSM-FM, San Francisco, December 7, 2014 [HDSK-0021]
[01] Ted Taylor: Something Strange Is Going On In My House
[02] Denise LaSalle: Making A Good Thing Better
[03] Howard Tate: Eight Days On The Road
[04] Albert Washington: Crazy Legs
[05] Rufus Thomas: So Hard To Get Along With
[06] The Meters: Soul Machine
[07] Don Covay & The Jefferson Lemon Blues Band: Standing In The Grits Line
[08] Roger Collins: I’m Leaving This Place
[09] LaBelle: What Can I Do For You
[10] Bill Withers: You
[11] Incognito: Rays
[12] The Notations: Since You’ve Been Gone
[13] Dyke & The Blazers: Let A Woman Be A Woman, Let A Man Be A Man
[14] Rance Allen: Let The Music Get Down In Your Soul
[15] The Ebonies: Can’t Get Enough
[16] Quiet Elegance: Mama Said
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Harry Duncan for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Harry Duncan at KCSM-FM, San Francisco
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2014, 2017 Harry Duncan. Used with permission.