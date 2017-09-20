Jazz Lunatique 140: When The Saints

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WHEN THE SAINTS

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 140

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, August 1, 2017 [DKJL-0140]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons

[02] Louis Armstrong & His All Stars: When It’s Sleepy Time Down South

[03] Charmaine Neville: Yellow Submarine

[04] Louis Armstrong & His All Stars: I Double Dare You

[05] The Boswell Sisters: Stardust

[06] Aurora Neeland & The Royal Roses: The Mooche

[07] Sweet Emma Barrett: I Ain’t Gonna Give You None of That Jelly Roll

[08] Debbie Davis & Josh Paxton: Masochism Tango

[09] Ingrid Lucia: Night LIfe

[10] Louis Armstrong & His All Stars: When The Saints Go Marching In

[11] Lizzie Miles: I Hate A Man Like You

[12] Blue Lu Barker: Don’t You Make Me High

[13] Germaine Bazzle: It’s Almost Like Being in Love

[14] Helen Gillet Trio: Chellar

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.