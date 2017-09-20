Jazz Lunatique 140: When The Saints

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
WHEN THE SAINTS
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 140
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, August 1, 2017 [DKJL-0140]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons
[02] Louis Armstrong & His All Stars: When It’s Sleepy Time Down South
[03] Charmaine Neville: Yellow Submarine
[04] Louis Armstrong & His All Stars: I Double Dare You
[05] The Boswell Sisters: Stardust
[06] Aurora Neeland & The Royal Roses: The Mooche
[07] Sweet Emma Barrett: I Ain’t Gonna Give You None of That Jelly Roll
[08] Debbie Davis & Josh Paxton: Masochism Tango
[09] Ingrid Lucia: Night LIfe
[10] Louis Armstrong & His All Stars: When The Saints Go Marching In
[11] Lizzie Miles: I Hate A Man Like You
[12] Blue Lu Barker: Don’t You Make Me High
[13] Germaine Bazzle: It’s Almost Like Being in Love
[14] Helen Gillet Trio: Chellar
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.