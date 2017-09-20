Jazz Lunatique 141: Now You Has Jazz

David Kunian is observing the birthday of Louis Armstrong with recordings from The Complete Decca Sessions and The Complete Live Columbia and RCA Victor, and clebrating the Women of Note exhibit at the U.S. Mint with selections by Louis Armstrong & His Alll Stars, Ella Fitzgerald, the Shotgun Jazz Band, Bonnie Raitt, Mischia Lake & The Little Big Horns, Sadie Goodson Kolar, and Billie & Dee Dee Pierce.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

NOW YOU HAS JAZZ

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 141

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, August 1, 2017 [DKJL-0141]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons

[02] Louis Armstrong: Ain’t Misbehavin’

[03] Ella Fitzgerald: Frim Fram Sauce

[04] Louis Armstrong: Tin Roof Blues

[05] Shotgun Jazz Band: Guilty

[06] Bonnie Raitt: You Got To Know How >

[07] Michia Lake & The Little Big Horns: Lucky Devil

[08] Sadie Goodson Kolar: Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out

[09] Billie & Dee Dee Pierce: The Shoe Boogie

[10] Louis Armstrong: Now You Has Jazz

[11] Louis Armstrong: High Society Calypso

[12] Louis Armstrong: Yes! I’m In The Barrel

[13] Louis Armstrong: Sugar Foot Strut

[14] Louis Armstrong: Beau Koo Jack

[15] Louis Armstrong: Weather Bird

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.