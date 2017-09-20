Jazz Lunatique 142: Night People

David Kunian is playing music in Wpisode 142 by Egg Yolk Jubilee, Public Enemy, The Dead Kennedys, Yo La Tengo, D. Knowledge, Joel Gray, Cyril Neville with Stanton Moorem Trombone Shorty, Flow Tribe, Alex McMurray & Royal Fingerbowl, Peter Wolf, Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby, the Lost Bayou Ramblers, Shelby Lynne & Allison Moore, and Seva Vinnett.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

NIGHT PEOPLE

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 142

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, August 15, 2017 [DKJL-0142]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons

[02] Public Enemy: Fight The Power

[03] The Dead Kennedys: Nazi Punks

[04] Yo La Tengo: Nuclear War

[05] D. Knowledge: That’s Why I Would Never Buy A Jeep Cherokee

[06] Joel Gray: Wilcommen

[07] Cyril Neville with Stanton Moore: Night People

[08] Trombone Shorty: Here Come The Girls

[09] Flow Tribe: Boss—Outro

[10] Alex McMurray & Royal Fingerbowl: Nothing But Time

[11] Peter Wolf: Love Stinks

[12] Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby: Super Freak

[13] Lost Bayou Ramblers: Moi Generatione

[14] Shelby Lynne & Allison Moore: Lithia

[15] Seva Vinnett: The Heebie Jeebies

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

