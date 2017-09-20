Jazz Lunatique 143: Sun Thoughts

David Kunian is plating music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, the Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band, Charlie Halloran, Tom McDemott & Chloe Faronzo, Shotgun Jazz Band, Joe Lastie Jr. & the Lastie Family Gospel featuring Betty Ann Williams, Elvis Presley, Lee Baines III & The Glory Fires, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Sweet Crude, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sun Ra & Yocannon, Sun Ra & His Arkestra, and John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SUN THOUGHTS
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 143
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, August 15, 2017 [DKJL-0143]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band: Buena Sera
[03] Charlie Halloran: Le Poe Fromage
[04] Tom McDemott & Chloe Faronzo: Rosebud March
[05] Shotgun Jazz Band: The Curse of an Aching Heart
[06] Joe Lastie Jr. & the Lastie Family Gospel featuring Betty Ann Williams: He’s A Mighty Good Leader All The Way
[07] Elvis Presley: Jailhouse Rock
[08] Lee Baines III & The Glory Fires: Under The Sheets of White Noise
[09] Hurray For The Riff Raff: Hungry Ghost
[10] Sweet Crude: Ancient Maps
[11] Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: The Cumberland Gap
[12] Sun Ra & Yocannon: The Sun Man Speaks
[13] Sun Ra: Sun Thoughts
[14] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Nuclear War
[15] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: Fat Boy
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.