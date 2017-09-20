Jazz Lunatique 143: Sun Thoughts

David Kunian is plating music this week by Egg Yolk Jubilee, the Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band, Charlie Halloran, Tom McDemott & Chloe Faronzo, Shotgun Jazz Band, Joe Lastie Jr. & the Lastie Family Gospel featuring Betty Ann Williams, Elvis Presley, Lee Baines III & The Glory Fires, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Sweet Crude, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sun Ra & Yocannon, Sun Ra & His Arkestra, and John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SUN THOUGHTS

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 143

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, August 15, 2017 [DKJL-0143]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band: Buena Sera

[03] Charlie Halloran: Le Poe Fromage

[04] Tom McDemott & Chloe Faronzo: Rosebud March

[05] Shotgun Jazz Band: The Curse of an Aching Heart

[06] Joe Lastie Jr. & the Lastie Family Gospel featuring Betty Ann Williams: He’s A Mighty Good Leader All The Way

[07] Elvis Presley: Jailhouse Rock

[08] Lee Baines III & The Glory Fires: Under The Sheets of White Noise

[09] Hurray For The Riff Raff: Hungry Ghost

[10] Sweet Crude: Ancient Maps

[11] Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: The Cumberland Gap

[12] Sun Ra & Yocannon: The Sun Man Speaks

[13] Sun Ra: Sun Thoughts

[14] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Nuclear War

[15] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: Fat Boy

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.