Jazz Lunatique 144: Boom Boom

David Kunian is playing music in Episode 144 in honor of John Lee Hooker’s 100th birthday and specializing in avant music by the Albert Ayler Quartet, the Charles Tyler Ensemble, the Ornette Coleman Trio, and the Larry Young Quartet in Paris insterspersed with selections by Hooker.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BOOM BOOM

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 144

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, August 22, 2017 [DKJL-0144]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Public Enemy: The White Man’s Got A God Complex

[04] John Lee Hooker: Boom Boom

[05] Albert Ayler Quartet: Spirits

[06] David Kunian Comments

[07] John Lee Hooker: You Know And I Know

[08] Charles Tyler Ensemble: Lacy’s Out East

[09] Ornette Coleman Trio: Dee Dee

[10] David Kunian Comments

[11] John Lee Hooker: One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer

[12] Larry Young Quartet: Discotech

[13] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[14] John Lee Hooker: House Rent Boogie

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.