Jazz Lunatique 145: House Rent Boogie

David Kunian is celebrating John Lee Hooker’s 100th birthday by playing the master’s recordings and adding cuts by Julius Hemphill & Bakaida Carroll, Wadada Leo Smith, The Hold Steady, James Booker, and a duet between Earl King & Professor Longhair.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HOUSE RENT BOOGIE

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 145

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, August 22, 2017 [DKJL-0145]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] John Lee Hooker: House Rent Boogie

[03] John Lee Hooker: Serve You Right To Suffer

[04] Julius Hemphill & Bakaida Carroll: Dogon A.D.

[05] Wadada Leo Smith: New Orleans—The National Cultural Park USA 1817

[06] John Lee Hooker: Crawling Kingsnake

[07] The Hold Steady: The Swish

[08] James Booker: Gonzo

[09] Professor Longhair: Third House From The Corner

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.