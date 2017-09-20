Jazz Lunatique 145: House Rent Boogie

David Kunian is celebrating John Lee Hooker’s 100th birthday by playing the master’s recordings and adding cuts by Julius Hemphill & Bakaida Carroll, Wadada Leo Smith, The Hold Steady, James Booker, and a duet between Earl King & Professor Longhair.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
HOUSE RENT BOOGIE
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 145
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, August 22, 2017 [DKJL-0145]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] John Lee Hooker: House Rent Boogie
[03] John Lee Hooker: Serve You Right To Suffer
[04] Julius Hemphill & Bakaida Carroll: Dogon A.D.
[05] Wadada Leo Smith: New Orleans—The National Cultural Park USA 1817
[06] John Lee Hooker: Crawling Kingsnake
[07] The Hold Steady: The Swish
[08] James Booker: Gonzo
[09] Professor Longhair: Third House From The Corner
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.