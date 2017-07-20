Jazz Lunatique: Acknowledgement

David Kunian is playing music thisi week from Egg Yolk Jubilee, Public Enemy, John Coltrane, Julian Lage, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, Marty Stuart, Willie Nelson, The Deslawns, Royal Fingerbowl, and Cowboy Mouth.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 138
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, July 18, 2017 [DKJL-0138]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Public Enemy: Fight The Power
[04] John Coltrane: Blues Minor
[05] Julian Lage: Prospero
[06] Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: The Cumberland Gap
[07] Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires: Tongues of Flame
[08] David Kunian Comments
[09] John Coltrane: Acknowledgement
[10] Marty Stuart: Way Out West
[11] Willie Nelson: Still Not Dead
[12] The Deslawns: Hurricane Shakedown
[13] David Kunian Comments
[14] John Coltrane: The Inchworm
[15] Royal Fingerbowl: Nothing But Time
[16] Cowboy Mouth: Another Cup Of Coffee, If You Don’t Mind
[17] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.