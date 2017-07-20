Jazz Lunatique: Acknowledgement

David Kunian is playing music thisi week from Egg Yolk Jubilee, Public Enemy, John Coltrane, Julian Lage, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, Marty Stuart, Willie Nelson, The Deslawns, Royal Fingerbowl, and Cowboy Mouth.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 138

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, July 18, 2017 [DKJL-0138]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Public Enemy: Fight The Power

[04] John Coltrane: Blues Minor

[05] Julian Lage: Prospero

[06] Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: The Cumberland Gap

[07] Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires: Tongues of Flame

[08] David Kunian Comments

[09] John Coltrane: Acknowledgement

[10] Marty Stuart: Way Out West

[11] Willie Nelson: Still Not Dead

[12] The Deslawns: Hurricane Shakedown

[13] David Kunian Comments

[14] John Coltrane: The Inchworm

[15] Royal Fingerbowl: Nothing But Time

[16] Cowboy Mouth: Another Cup Of Coffee, If You Don’t Mind

[17] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.