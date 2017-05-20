Jazz Lunatique: Ascension

David Kunian is following the WWOZ tradition of Don “Big Moose” Jamison ann playing John Coltrane’s epochal “Ascension” in commemoration of the Easter season, followed by Pharaoh Sanders and a suite from his album Tauhid.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
ASCENSION
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 127
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, April 11, 2017 [DKJL-0127]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] John Coltrane Orchestra: Ascension (Edition II)
[04] David Kunian Comments
[05] Closing Music: Pharaoh Sanders: Aum > Venus > Capricorn Rising
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.