Jazz Lunatique: Ascension

David Kunian is following the WWOZ tradition of Don “Big Moose” Jamison ann playing John Coltrane’s epochal “Ascension” in commemoration of the Easter season, followed by Pharaoh Sanders and a suite from his album Tauhid.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ASCENSION

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 127

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, April 11, 2017 [DKJL-0127]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] John Coltrane Orchestra: Ascension (Edition II)

[04] David Kunian Comments

[05] Closing Music: Pharaoh Sanders: Aum > Venus > Capricorn Rising

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.