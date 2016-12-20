Jazz Lunatique: Back Stabber

David Kunian is following the election returns in the 2016 presidential race with songs by women including the Dresden Dolls, Sleater-Kinney, Hole, The Pretenders:, P.J. Harvey, Donna Summer, Grace Jones, Lena Lovich, Yvonne Ellman, Chaka Khan, Patti Smith, Abbey Lincoln, and Billie Holiday:.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BACK STABBER

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 104

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, November 8, 2016 [DKJL-0104]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Dresden Dolls: Back Stabber

[04] Sleater-Kinney: Light Rail Coyote

[05]Hole: Celebrity Skin

[06] The Pretenders: Jealous Dogs

[07] P.J. Harvey: Dry

[08] David Kunian Comments:

[09] Donna Summer: Hot Stuff

[10] Donna Summer: Bag Girls

[11] Grace Jones: Pull Up To The Bumper

[12] Lena Lovich: I Need A New Toy

[13] Yvonne Ellman: If I Can’t Have You

[14] Chaka Khan: Back In The Day

[15] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[16] Patti Smith: People Have The Power

[17] Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach: Mendacity

[18] Closing Music: Billie Holiday: I’m A Fool To Want You

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 David Kunian. Used with permission.