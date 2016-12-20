Jazz Lunatique: Back Stabber

David Kunian is following the election returns in the 2016 presidential race with songs by women including the Dresden Dolls, Sleater-Kinney, Hole, The Pretenders:, P.J. Harvey, Donna Summer, Grace Jones, Lena Lovich, Yvonne Ellman, Chaka Khan, Patti Smith, Abbey Lincoln, and Billie Holiday:.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BACK STABBER
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 104
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, November 8, 2016 [DKJL-0104]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Dresden Dolls: Back Stabber
[04] Sleater-Kinney: Light Rail Coyote
[05]Hole: Celebrity Skin
[06] The Pretenders: Jealous Dogs
[07] P.J. Harvey: Dry
[08] David Kunian Comments:
[09] Donna Summer: Hot Stuff
[10] Donna Summer: Bag Girls
[11] Grace Jones: Pull Up To The Bumper
[12] Lena Lovich: I Need A New Toy
[13] Yvonne Ellman: If I Can’t Have You
[14] Chaka Khan: Back In The Day
[15] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[16] Patti Smith: People Have The Power
[17] Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach: Mendacity
[18] Closing Music: Billie Holiday: I’m A Fool To Want You
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2016 David Kunian. Used with permission.