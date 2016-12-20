Jazz Lunatique: Backlash Blues

David Kunian is observing the 2016 presidential election returns with an episode of music by women inlcuding Aretha Franklin, The Pretenders, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Shemekia Copeland, Mavuis Staples, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Aimee Mann, The Supremes, Janis Joplin with Big Brother & The Holding Company, Etta James, Richard & Linda Thompson, Dolly Paton & Porter Wagoner, and Liz Phair.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BACKLASH BLUES

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 103

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, November 8, 2016 [DKJL-0103]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Aretha Franklin: R-E-S-P-E-C-T

[04] The Pretenders: Precious

[05] Ella Fitzgerald: Everything I’ve Got

[06] David Kunian Comments

[07] Nina Simone: Backlash Blues

[08] Shemekia Copeland: Sounds Like The Devil To Me

[09] Mavuis Staples: For Whhat It’s Worth

[10] Sister Rosetta Tharpe: Up Above My Head

[11] Aimee Mann: One

[12] The Supremes: Where Did Our Love You

[13] David Kunian Comments

[14] Big Brother & The Holding Company: Down On Me

[15] Etta James: Tell Mama

[16] Richard & Linda Thompson: I Wanna See The Bright Lights Tonight

[17] Dolly Paton & Porter Wagoner: That Was The Last Thing On My Mind

[18] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[19] Closing Music; Liz Phair: Six Foot One

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 David Kunian. Used with permission.