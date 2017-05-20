Jazz Lunatique: #Bamboula

David Kunian is playing music by and talking at length with the great trumpet man Nicholas Payton in Episode 128, with bonus cuts by Seva Vinette and Jon Cleary

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

#BAMBOULA

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 128

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, May 2, 2017 [DKJL-0128]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments >

[03] David Kunian Conversation with Nicholas Payton

[04] Nicholas Payton: #Bamboula

[05] David Kunian Conversation with Nicholas Payton

[06] Nicholas Payton: Relaxification—Midnight At Tyler’s

[07] Seva Vinette: My Memphis Baby

[08] Jon Cleary: Beg, Steal Or Borrow

[09] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[10] Closing Music: Nicholas Payton: I Gotta Right To Sing The Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.