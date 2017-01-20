Jazz Lunatique: Carnival Time

David Kunian produced a series of Mardi Gras music commentaries several years ago wih Bill Taylor featuring the narration of Jack Snyder talking about classic Carnival songs by Professor Longhair, The Wild Magnolias, the Wild Tchoupitoulas, Bill Sinegal and Stop Inc., Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, The Hawketts, and the ReBirth Brass Band, all presented here along with the original recordings themselves.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CARNIVAL TIME

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 113

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, January 20, 2017 [DKJL-0113]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Professor Longhair: Go To The Mardi Gras

[04] Jack Snyder: Big Chief

[05] Professor Longhair: Big Chief

[06] Jack Vaughn: New Suit

[07] Wild Magnolias: New Suit

[08] Jack Snyder: Handa Wanda

[09] Wild Magnolias: Handa Wanda (Part 2)

[10] Jack Snyder: Indian Red

[11] Wild Tchoupitoulas: Indian Red

[12] Jack Snyder: Second Line

[13] Stop Inc.: Second Line

[14] Jack Snyder: Carnival Time

[15] Al Johnson: Carnival Time

[16] Jack Snyder: Mardi Gras Mambo

[17] The Hawketts: Mardi Gras Mambo

[18] Jack Snyder: Do Whatcha Wanna\

[19] Closing Music: ReBirth Brass Band: Do Whatcha Wanna

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Assembled, edited & annotated by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.