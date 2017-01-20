Jazz Lunatique: Champagne And Reefer

David Kunian is pumping cannabis correspondent Deep Cough for details of the Unity Cup just held in Amsterdam and playing pertinent tunes by Bob Dylan, Muddy Watrers, 007, the Rolling Stones, Allen Toussaint, Louis Armstrong, and Professor Longhair.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHAMPAGNE AND REEFER

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 109

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, December 20, 2016 [DKJL-0109]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Bob Dylan: Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

[04] Muddy Watrers: Champagne And Reefer

[05] David Kunian Comments & Conversation with Deep Cough

[06] 007: Blow Your Smoke

[07] Rolling Stones: Ventilator Blues

[08] Allen Toussaint: Viper’s Drag

[09] David Kunian Comments & Conversation with Deep Cough

[10] Louis Armstrong: ‘Zat You, Santa Claus?

[11] David Kunian Closing Comments with Deep Cough & Outro

[12] Professor Longhair: In The Night

[13] Closing Music: Professor Longhair: Ball The Wall

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.