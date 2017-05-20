Jazz Lunatique: Conception

Jazz Lunatique: Conception

David Kunian is playing music from in and around JazzFest 2017 starting with his theme songs by Egg Yolk Jubilee and Public Enemy and featuring the TBC Brass Band, Galactic & Soul Rebels, the Panorama Brass Brand, Debbie Davis & Josh Paxton, Mac Rebennack, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Prince, and Lou Reed, interspersed with records and conversation by the Morning 40 Federation.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CONCEPTION
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 129
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, May 2, 2017 [DKJL-0129]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Public Enemy: Fight The Power > David Kunian Comment
[04] TBC Brass Band: Let’s Go Get ’Em
[05] Galactic & Soul Rebels: Bo Money
[06] David Kunian Comments
[07] Panorama Brass Brand: Tolu
[08] Debbie Davis & Josh Paxton: Don’t You Worry About A Thing
[09] Mac Rebennack: Sahara
[10] St. Paul & The Broken Bones: There’s That
[11] David Kunian Comments & Conversation with Morning 40 Federation
[12] Morning 40 Federation: Tootle My Hueckle
[13] Morning 40 Federation: Conception
[14] David Kunian Conversation with Morning 40 Federation
[15] Prince: Housequake
[16] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[17] Closing Music: Lou Reed: Good Night Ladies

A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.

Jazz Lunatique: Conception [ 59:54 ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

