Jazz Lunatique: Cosmic Chaos

David Kunian is observing the Summer Solstice by playing his annual salute to the music of Sun Ra & His Arkestra including both classic and obscure selections from the composer’s vast repertoire.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

COSMIC CHAOS

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 134

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, June 20, 2017 [DKJL-0134]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Along Came Ra—The Living Myth

[04] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Love In Outer Space

[05] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Velvet

[06] David Kunian Comments

[07] Michael Ray & The Cosmic Krewe: Watusa

[08] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Lights On A Satellite

[09] Sun Ra & The Cosmic Rays: Dreaming

[10] David Kunian Comments

[11] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Somebody Else’s World

[12] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Pan-Afro

[13] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[14] Closing Music: Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Cosmic Chaos >

[15] David Kunian reading poem: The Government of Death

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.