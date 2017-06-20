Jazz Lunatique: Cosmic Chaos

David Kunian is observing the Summer Solstice by playing his annual salute to the music of Sun Ra & His Arkestra including both classic and obscure selections from the composer’s vast repertoire.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
COSMIC CHAOS
JAZZ LUNATIQUE 134
David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, June 20, 2017 [DKJL-0134]
[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >
[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments
[03] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Along Came Ra—The Living Myth
[04] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Love In Outer Space
[05] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Velvet
[06] David Kunian Comments
[07] Michael Ray & The Cosmic Krewe: Watusa
[08] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Lights On A Satellite
[09] Sun Ra & The Cosmic Rays: Dreaming
[10] David Kunian Comments
[11] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Somebody Else’s World
[12] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Pan-Afro
[13] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro
[14] Closing Music: Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Cosmic Chaos >
[15] David Kunian reading poem: The Government of Death
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.