Jazz Lunatique: Enlightenment

David Kunian is spinning the second hour of music by Sun Ra & His Arkestra in his annual New Year’s show, with selections drawn from a wide range of recent Sun Ra reissues and classic LPs.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ENLIGHTENMENT

JAZZ LUNATIQUE 110

David Kunian, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, December 27, 2016 [DKJL-0110]

[01] Opening Theme: Egg Yolk Jubilee: A Call For All Demons >

[02] David Kunian ID & Opening Comments

[03] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Lights On A Satellite

[04] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Enlightenment

[05] David Kunian Comments

[06] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Other Worlds

[07] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Strange Worlds >

[08] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: After The End of the World >

[09] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Outer Spaceways Inc. >

[10] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Why Go o The Moon

[11] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: El Is The Sound of Joy

[12] David Kunian Comments

[13] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Friendly Love

[14] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Comet Kahoutek Intro > Astro Black

[15] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Nuclear War

[16] David Kunian Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Sun Ra & His Arkestra: We Travelk The Spaceways

[18] Closing Music: Sun Ra & His Arkestra: Medicine For A Nightmare

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by David Kunian for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by David Kunian at WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 David Kunian. Used with permission.